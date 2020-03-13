Menu
Gladstone Courthouse.
IN COURT: 11 people to appear in Gladstone today

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
13th Mar 2020 7:26 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, March 13.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Hughes, David Andrew

Johnson, Trevor James

Mccormick, Zac David

Mcgrath, Chloe Maree

Mcgregor, Allan John

Medley, Glen George

Riva, Tony Robert

Strandquist, Makhela Jayne

Watson, Sean Richard

Whelan, Danielle Lee

Whittaker, Nathan James

