Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
IN COURT: 11 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Apr 2020 8:21 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, April 1.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Berry-Porter, Jo Anne

Cattell, Dyllan James

Eather, Matthew Thomas Joseph

Grech, Joseph

Herraman, Robert Daniel

Huskisson, Cam Robert

Landry, Dean Micheal

Lovegrove, Kate Elizabeth

Martin, Ezekiel James

Matthewman, Francis Te Awaroa

Queensland Alumina Litmited

