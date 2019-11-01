Menu
26 May 2005: Gladstone Courthouse. picVanessa/Hunter buildings qld exterior Courthouse law
IN COURT: 11 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Nov 2019 7:27 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, November 1.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Andrews, Tijana Leigh

Angel, Leonie Angela

Bourchier, Kyle

Brown, Oran

Carbery, Logan Charles Steven

Heiniger, Shane Richard

Hill, Katrina Maree

Johnson, Melissa Anne

Kennedy, Ethan James

Mackenzie, Amanda Marie

Stibbards, Anthony David

