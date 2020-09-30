IN COURT: 10 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September 30.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Bruce, Joanne Lee

Close, Christopher Brian

Ehrke, Alexander Alan

Harvey, Jay Jeffrey Eric

Mullins, Amanda Lee

Porter, Zane William

Stennings, Shaunn Stephen Leslie

Todd, Kyle James

Tomljenovic, Stacey Renee

Winder, Matthe