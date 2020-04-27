IN COURT: 10 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, April 27.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Gordon, Dennis George

Halter, Brett Ross

Jessup, Heath Andrew

Murphy, Samantha Teena Maria

Paul, Daniel Malcolm Raymond

Philp, Mark Edward Joseph

Smits, Anthony Lee

Strandquist, Makhela Jayne

Tilley, Brianna

Timms, Daniel Robert