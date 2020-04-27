IN COURT: 10 people listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, April 27.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Gordon, Dennis George
Halter, Brett Ross
Jessup, Heath Andrew
Murphy, Samantha Teena Maria
Paul, Daniel Malcolm Raymond
Philp, Mark Edward Joseph
Smits, Anthony Lee
Strandquist, Makhela Jayne
Tilley, Brianna
Timms, Daniel Robert