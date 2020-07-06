IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top stories from the weekend

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over the weekend, July 4-5.

---

PATRONS were happy to be back in pubs and clubs around the region at the weekend, enjoying a refreshing tap beer, having a punt and consuming some of the delicious food on offer.

From noon on Friday, licensed venues enjoyed rolled back health restrictions with up to 100 people allowed in venues, restaurants reopening, and gaming facilities proving popular.

Mitch Brennan at the Miriam Vale Hotel on February 21, 2020.

NORTH Queensland First party leader Jason Costigan has unleashed a string of outside-the-box election commitments targeting our region.

Since founding the political party in September 2019 following his expulsion from the LNP over a subsequently retracted allegation, the Whitsunday MP has been free to carve his own

path into North Queensland’s political landscape.

BEEF CAPITAL: While NQ First leader Jason Costigan was yet to name his candidates to contest Rockhampton and Keppel, he’s got several ideas how to help the CQ region flourish.

PARAMEDICS treated a woman who got cleaning chemicals in her eyes at an Agnes Water business.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman said paramedics attended a location on Heights Entrance at 9.06am and treated a woman in her 30s who got cleaning chemicals in her eyes.