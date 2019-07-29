Menu
The Brisbane Roar and Gladstone Select teams
The Brisbane Roar and Gladstone Select teams Matt Taylor GLA270719ROAR
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photo galleries from the weekend

Mark Zita
by
29th Jul 2019 1:00 PM
IT WAS busy weekend for residents in the Gladstone region.

People were kept busy with a variety of activities and our photographers were in amongst the action.

The sporting highlight of last week was the Brisbane Roar's visit to the region. On Saturday, the team played against Gladstone Select - winning 11-0 in the exhibition match.

 

The Brisbane Roar took on a Gladstone Select XI at Marley Brown Oval on Saturday, their third in the leadup to the 2019/20 Hyundai A-League season.
Pre-game activities photo gallery.

Highlights of the action.

Relay For Life was also on at Chanel College on Saturday afternoon/evening. Hundreds of people participated in the relay, which raised awareness for cancer.

Gladstone's Relay for Life paused for a moving candelight vigil.
Gladstone's Relay for Life paused for a moving candelight vigil. Matt Taylor GLA270719CAND

Click here to view a photo gallery from the event.

Photo gallery of candlelight vigil.

