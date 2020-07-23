In and out: Intruder’s abrupt exit from paradise

The Sunshine Coast's very own Bachie heartbreaker has made a swift exit from the reality TV show before claiming there were a "few dogs" in paradise.

Coast man Tim Lindenmayer's chance of finding true love on Bachelor in Paradise was quickly shot down after he was voted out on Wednesday evening.

The 30-year-old fly-in, fly-out aircraft engineer left in the same episode he made his debut, with two other newbies also entering the reality show.

Despite the abrupt ending, Tim said he loved every minute of the "once in a lifetime experience".

"Coming into paradise and that surreal feeling of being there, meeting everyone and taking in that moment that 'wow, I've made it onto a reality show'," he said.

Although Tim hoped to grace screens longer than one episode, he didn't have any regrets during his time in paradise.

"I would have liked to stay longer than 24 hours," he said.

"It's a dog eat dog world and there are a few dogs in there.

Tasmanian real estate agent and auctioneer, Conor Canning, 29 (right) from Hobart, appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, pictured here with fellow intruders Tim and Chris.

"I went in there and did my best, put in 110 per cent and unfortunately there was too many friendships in there that was too hard to crack from them knowing each other before they got in there."

Tim was able to quickly make connections with other contestants and was looking forward to keeping in contact with fellow bachelors.

"Some people have a few chips on their shoulders but some of them I would like to have a beer with," he said.

"Jake was a good bloke and I liked that he left on his own terms and the other two cleanskins were decent blokes and we bonded over that.

"Britt and Alisha were nice genuine people, maybe Jess and a couple of the guys.

"Ciarran is the life of the party and I could put up with him for a couple of hours, and Glenn is a good guy. Everyone seems pretty decent."

Now returning to his day job, Tim hinted at his dream to entertain Bachelor fans again in the future.

"I'll go back to work," he said.

"I'd really like another shot as my time was short and I wanted to take a few people down a few pegs."