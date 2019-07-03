Menu
HAPPY TEAM: All smiles after the state championship finishing with a win.
Improving U14 basketball team makes Gladstone proud

NICK KOSSATCH
3rd Jul 2019 6:02 PM
BASKETBALL: Gladstone's under-14 boys have finished the State Championship in Townsville on a high.

In a play-off for ninth and 10th spot in the division two, Gladstone came to play to beat Northside Wizards 2 yesterday.

Gladstone won a thriller 50-47 to finish eighth in Queensland in the division two category.

Jake Dicton again led all scorers with 17 for Gladstone and Rahul Captain shot 16.

It was neck-and-neck and Gladstone led 37-28 in the third quarter before Wizards fought back to lead with 2.40-minutes left.

But Gladstone held on to finish with two wins and four losses for the week.

