Improve your mood: change your food and get exercising

IMPROVE FITNESS: David Miles, Teresa O'Malley, Rachel Donovan and Matt D'Arcy are all involved in the Hunger Games better health program.

DO you know someone who is struggling to get into shape?

Roseberry Queensland are the lead agency behind a new program called the Hunger Games, designed to engage with young people who would benefit from fitness and dietary advice.

The program, coordinated by Headspace in collaboration with Megan Lane Dietician and CrossFit Escape, will involve access to two CrossFit classes a week and one cooking class per week for eight weeks.

Matt D'Arcy, owner of Crossfit Escape said CrossFit is not intimidating.

"Every class we have different age ranges and ability ranges, (I saw a video) of an 87-year-old doing CrossFit last week, he was killing it,” he said.

The program starts on August 18, and there are still spaces available. Sponsor a friend or family member between the ages of 12 and 25, for $80. The program is valued at $450.