Call to cancel Schoolies 2020

With international travel all but ruled out this year, it’s expected this year’s Schoolies event would attract a record number of teenagers to the Gold Coast.

THERE are calls to cancel the this year's Schoolies celebrations with fears the city may still be gripped by the threat of coronavirus.

But Schoolies organisers say they're keeping an eye on health advice from authorities before making any announcements regarding the future of this year's event.

Broadbeach lawyer Bruce Simmonds said pushing on with planning for the event was a "concern" with hotels still taking bookings for Schoolies some months out.

He said the Schoolies cancellation should be a natural follow on from the decision to cancel this year's GC 600 carnival in October.

Schoolies will run from November 20 to December 5.

Mr Simmonds said it would be "impossible" so ensure social distancing between school leavers in party mode. He has previously called for Schoolies to be shortened and rebranded and said now was the time to rethink the whole concept.

Schoolies 2019. 2019 school leavers arrive in Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast for the annual Schoolies week. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

"Organisers face an enormous challenge in handling thousands of partying school leavers in town, who are frankly not likely to respect social distancing requirements," he said.

Queensland Education Minister Grace Grace has not ruled out the cancellation of the 2020 Schoolies due to coronavirus fears.

A spokesman from the Department of Child Safety, Youth and Women said Schoolies organisers were following the advice of health authorities.

Last year’s Schoolies drew more than 18,000 school leavers to Surfers Paradise. Picture: Jason Edwards (FILE)

"The 2020 Safer Schoolies Gold Coast Response model will be determined and communicated in the coming months by the Queensland Government, in line with current health advice around the COVID-19 pandemic and modelled on best practises in keeping young people and the community safe," he said.

"We can't predict what social distancing and other health directives will be in place by November. "

Last year's Schoolies drew more than 18,000 school leavers to Surfers Paradise.

Originally published as 'Impossible': Call to cancel Schoolies 2020