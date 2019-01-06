Menu
Ergon Energy urges people to take care around yard.
Important safety message for property owners

by SEAN FOX
6th Jan 2019 1:30 PM
ERGON Energy is urging people to be careful around the yard this summer.

With so many people working within their properties during the holiday period, the power company is reminding residents to be aware of underground and overhead electrical dangers in and around their property.

Digging, cutting and pruning trees in the yard is commonplace for thousands of Gladstone residents at this time of year.

According to Ergon's Safety Advisor Chris Rose, these jobs should always be done with electrical safety in mind.

"Whether digging a new garden bed, drilling a hole for a fence post or planting a new tree, we're asking people to be aware of underground and overhead power, both in the yard and on the footpath," he said.

"For those digging within their property boundary, they can organise the services of a certified cable locator who can come out to identify all underground services within their yard.

"By doing so, the home owner can not only save a costly bill by accidentally striking an underground service, the information could also save their life."

Mr Rose said anyone digging outside their fence line or footpath are welcome to contact a free service to locate nearby cables.

"The Dial Before You Dig service can assist property owners with plans and advice about any registered underground utilities outside a property boundary," he said.

But according to Mr Rose, electrical hazards are not just underground and urged people to take care and stay aware of power lines above as well.

"There are very few second chances when coming into contact with any electricity, so if someone's doing any work, such as trimming trees, working on their roof or carrying tall objects around their property, they must always look above for overhead wires," he said.

For more information about electrical safety, log onto ergon.com.au/network/safety.

