Deb Frecklington, leader of the Liberal National Party with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: Adam Head
Politics

Important Queensland election dates you need to know

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
11th Oct 2020 6:00 AM

WITH the Queensland election just three weeks away, the Daily Mercury is committed to providing our readers with the most comprehensive coverage of the state poll.

Our readership covers four electorates: Mackay, Whitsunday, Mirani and Burdekin.

This election will be one of the most important since war time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help you stay informed, we have put together a guide of key election dates, so you don’t miss a beat:

Candidate nominations

Sunday, October 11 – Candidate nominations close at noon

Early voting

Monday, October 19 – Early voting begins

Friday, October 30 – Early voting period ends at 6pm

Monday, October 12 – Issue of postal ballot papers begins

Friday, October 16 – Postal vote applications close at 7pm

Tuesday, November 10 – Postal votes must be received by the ECQ by 6pm

Election day

Saturday, October 31 – Election day is from 8am to 6pm

