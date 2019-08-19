Menu
The running of the tenth Gladstone Botanic To Bridge fun run at the Gladstone Marina Parklands. Matt Taylor GLA180819B2BRUN
Important cause behind the Botanic to Bridge

liana walker
by
19th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
PEOPLE participated in Botanic to Bridge for a multitude of reasons but one special team ran for a cause close to their hearts.

Ra-cheal Jones walked as part of the Infant Angels team to raise awareness for Sands - the miscarriage, stillbirth and neonatal death charity.

The team of 11 wore handmade ribbons on their race shirts to show their babies lived, were loved and have never been forgotten.

"All the ladies in our team have experienced miscarriages, and we want to raise awareness of Sands so that others who may be suffering a loss can find support,” MsJones said.

"When I experienced my losses I wasn't aware of Sands.

"The subject can be quite taboo and we all know someone that has experienced a loss through a sister, brother, friend or colleague.”

Yesterday's event raised $20,000 to contribute to delivering life-saving equipment to the Gladstone Children's Ward through the 2019 community beneficiary, Give Me 5 For Kids.

The Infant Angels had 28 people donate to their walk.

