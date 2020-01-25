Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Giacomo Nizzolo bides his time on Saturday in the fifth stage of the Tour Down Under. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images
Giacomo Nizzolo bides his time on Saturday in the fifth stage of the Tour Down Under. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images
Cycling & MTB

Daryl Impey takes Tour Down Under lead as Nizzolo wins stage

by Jack Hudson
25th Jan 2020 3:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DARYL  Impey has moved into the leader's jersey ahead of the final stage of the Tour Down Under.

In Saturday's stage five at Victor Harbor,  NTT Pro Cycling's Italian Giacomo Nizzolo who by a length from Simone Consonni and Sam Bennett.

Two-time defending champion Impey finished the day in 10th, while Caleb Ewan was eighth.

Post-race, Nizzolo was ecstatic with the stage win.

"I can't thank the team enough, they did a great job," he said.

"They did the climb perfectly and did the perfect lead out.

"I put everything I had to the end.

"First race win of the season for the new team.

"I'm super happy, big thanks to the team, we just need to keep going like that."

Meanwhile, Impey said he was "chuffed" with the day after securing the leader's jersey.

"It's fantastic to lead the race going into Willunga," he said.

"I'm chuffed for all the work the boys did. We've given ourselves every chance to win this last race.

"It was exactly as we planned on the climb. We had a very select group and I was praying that group made it to the line … I'm really chuffed with today."

Impey leads Richie Porte by two seconds, with Rob Power in third by nine seconds.

More Stories

Show More
caleb ewan cycling daryl impey giacomo nizzolo richie porte rob power sam bennett simone consonni tour down under

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Father charged over baby son’s death

        premium_icon Father charged over baby son’s death

        Crime A Gladstone man whose tiny son died after suffering “catastrophic brain injuries” and other internal injuries has been charged with the little boy’s murder.

        BIG WET: 70mm in three hours, BoM issues warning

        premium_icon BIG WET: 70mm in three hours, BoM issues warning

        News Hundreds were left without power this morning as a ‘heavy cell’ drenched the...

        Why you’re more likely to pay to see a GP

        premium_icon Why you’re more likely to pay to see a GP

        News Rising bills, fewer doctors and an under funded Medicare scheme are the top reasons...

        ’Great for entertainment’: Five bedroom home listed for sale

        premium_icon ’Great for entertainment’: Five bedroom home listed for sale

        News A SPACIOUS five-bedroom home in South Gladstone has been listed on the market.