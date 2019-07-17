Menu
A vote could be forced later this week on whether to remove US president Donald Trump from office following controversial tweets made over the weekend.
Politics

"Enough is enough": Impeachment move against Trump

17th Jul 2019 11:00 AM

Texan Democrat Al Green has introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, potentially forcing a vote this week on whether to remove the president from office.

The vote in the House of Representatives would come too soon for most Democrats, as a majority of the caucus appears to oppose impeachment, for now.

But Green is seeking to capitalise on a growing sentiment for impeachment in the wake of Trump's racist tweets over the weekend.

Green introduced the measure shortly after the House voted to condemn Trump for tweets that four Democratic congresswomen should "go back" to their home countries. All are Americans.

Green said on Tuesday that Trump was unfit for office and "enough is enough."

Any member of the House can force an impeachment vote. Green has done so twice before, unsuccessfully.

