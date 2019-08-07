'Acting quickly': Council works to secure drinking water

Miriam Vale is facing water restrictions as dry conditions continue for the drought-declared region.

WATER restrictions are planned for the Gladstone region for the first time in more than a decade as the drought continues to take its toll.

The Drought Management Plan will be implemented in Miriam Vale as the town's water source, Baffle Creek, dries up from the drought.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said water testing would be conducted over 30 days and water would be trucked to the Miriam Vale Water Treatment Plant.

"Baffle Creek is the primary water source for the Miriam Vale township, and while most other areas in the Gladstone Region are connected to Lake Awoonga, the Baffle Creek water supply has been impacted by drought conditions," he said.

After a year of "serious" rainfall deficiencies, the Gladstone Regional Council area joined the expanding list of official drought-declared regions on May 1.

Between January and May this year the region had only received 269mm of rainfall, about half of what typically fell between 1960-90 and in the bottom 10 per cent of rainfall years since 1900.

The dry conditions are expected to continue up to late 2019. Cr Burnett said the council is scoping a solution to improve water security for the Miriam Vale township.

"Council has explored several solutions to safely supplement the existing water source and has identified an alternative water source that is currently being tested to ensure quality, safety and reliability," he said.

Cr Burnett said the last time he remembered water restrictions being triggered was before cyclone Beni, in 2003. A letter was sent to Miriam Vale residents earlier this week informing them of the restrictions.

It said residents could notice up to six water trucks per day.

"It is important to understand that council is acting quickly to source a solution and strategies are in place to ensure residents will continue to have access to drinking water," it said.

Options explored include identifying an alternative water source, the installation of a bore and subsequent testing to determine the quality and production yield.

Cr Burnett said at this stage water restrictions will be implemented in Miriam Vale only, however this would be monitored. A community information session will be held tomorrow night about the issue and water saving measures.

The session will be at Miriam Vale Community Centre, 41 Blomfield St, from 5-7pm. Phone 49700700.