‘Immensely heartbroken’: Tributes for Ironman swimmer

A DEDICATED international pilot and Army veteran who once swam the English Channel has been remembered as a loving father and grandpa after his tragic death competing in Ironman Cairns.

The athlete, who died during the swimming leg of Sunday's Ironman 70.3, has been identified as Brisbane-based Jetstar pilot Dave Hayes.

His daughter Rachel shared a heartfelt message in tribute to her beloved father.

"Dad passed away doing something that he loved so passionately, swimming, while competing in the Cairns Ironman championship," she said.

"He will be remembered for his incredible passion for flying, sailing, shooting and swimming; his hilariously terrible dad jokes; his corn fritters and his ability to always be high on his favourite "drug" (as he called it) - life.

"He was my hero and my biggest cheerleader. I will always be Daddy's little girl, no matter the age and I will always strive to be the best version of myself because of him.

"I will continue to celebrate the parts of you that live on in us."

Mr Hayes' LinkedIn profile shows he was an Army officer and pilot for nearly 27 years, before 13 years with Jetstar.

He swam the English Channel while studying a Masters of Arts (Military Strategic Studies) at the University of London in the late 90s.

Mr Hayes' Ironman Cairns teammate Donna Gill shared her condolences, saying they were "immensely heartbroken."

Jetstar pilot Dave Hayes died tragically competing in the swimming leg of Ironman 70.3. Picture: Facebook.

"We continued the day to finish what Dave had started with us that morning. He would've wanted that," she said.

"Emotionally tough but teamwork is teamwork and we leave no man behind.

"We eventually got there in the end mate - we crossed the finish line knowing YOU were the only true Ironman yesterday."

Ms Gill praised the Ironman Cairns team and paramedics for their compassion and professionalism during the tragedy.

It was the third swim-related Ironman death in six years, following the death of Kewarra Beach woman Erica Atkins in 2015 and a 47-year old Japanese man in 2016.

Former Queensland Surf Lifesaving regional manager and past competitor Rob Davidson said while it was too soon to speculate as to the circumstances of Mr Hayes' death, it was a tragedy all the same.

Competitors transitioning from the bike leg to the run in the Ironman Cairns 70.3 teams race on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Radke

"The conditions on Sunday morning were fine - in the end safety's the most important thing and the event co-ordinators made the call to go ahead," he said.

"Anyone that competes in endurance events has done sufficient training.

"There are always risks associated, but in the end it's just an absolute tragedy.

"There have only been three such incidents in 10 Ironmans, though obviously one is too many."

jack.lawrie@news.com.au

Originally published as 'Immensely heartbroken': Tributes for Ironman swimmer