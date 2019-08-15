‘Immature’ Miley stunt ‘devastated’ Liam

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus at the 2019 G'Day USA Gala in January. Picture: John Sciulli/Getty Images

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus at the 2019 G'Day USA Gala in January. Picture: John Sciulli/Getty Images

While sources close to Miley Cyrus have been busy painting her as the wronged party in her breakup with Liam Hemsworth, pals of the Hunger Games actor tell Page Six that he was "devastated" by the infamous pictures of his soon-to-be ex-wife making out with another woman.

"He was heartbroken and blindsided by those photos," said a pal, referring to pictures of Cyrus smooching reality star Kaitlynn Carter at a hotel pool on Lake Como, Italy, that appeared online Sunday - just a day after the couple announced the end of their marriage. RELATED: Miley's sister spills on split

RELATED: Miley has 'no plans to divorce' Liam

Kaitlynn Carter was spotted kissing Cyrus as news of the split hit the internet.

"They are still married and they really did love each other. She's really immature and always has been," a source told Page Six.

People close to Hemsworth told us Cyrus sources have been working overtime to paint Hemsworth as the problem.

On Wednesday, People magazine published a scathing story claiming that Cyrus had tried to kerb his partying and that he would "lash out at her".

"Everyone always thinks Miley is problematic and immature and a hardcore partyer while he's this chill surfer dude, but that's actually (not accurate)," People quoted a source as saying.

But sources close to Hemsworth told us he's hurt by the coverage. "Liam is one of the kindest, gentlest people out there. Him being wild or drunk or deadbeat is absolutely ridiculous."

They added that the booze claims are "100 per cent a distraction" from her actions.

The couple wed in an intimate ceremony last December. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Multiple sources told Page Six Hemsworth and Cyrus did not have an open marriage or cheat on each other when they were together.

And a source close to Cyrus insists, "Miley was not unfaithful, and all these stories about her being wild and cheating is a bunch of bulls **t. They split up. She's taking the high road. Everyone is trying to. They were together since she was 16. It's hard."

Reps for both Cyrus and Hemsworth did not comment.

This story originally appeared in the NY Post and is republished here with permission