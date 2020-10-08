Imagine life as a woman without underwear

Day for Girls Gladstone has been working since 2017 providing kits containing underwear, sanitary and cleaning products to women.

LIVING as a woman in some countries is vastly different to Australia and a Gladstone group has been striving to make a difference in women’s lives since 2017.

Days for Girls Gladstone DGG was founded by Angalique Tickner and a group of women to adhere to and promote the United Nations charter of “highlighting girls’ needs and promoting their empowerment”.

The group works to provide things that all Gladstone and Australian women take for granted - kits including underwear, sanitary and cleaning products.

“You feel free,” Rachel in Nairobi said three years after receiving her Days for Girls kit.

“You can go anywhere you want.

“You are comfortable… you can jump, run, do whatever you want to do.”

This Sunday, October 11, is a special day for the group being International Day of the Girl.

“Days for Girls is an international charity that provides non disposable sanitary items for girls and women who do not have access to such items,” Ms Tickner said.

“We are providing days for the girls to attend school or work because otherwise, they would have to stay home during menstruation.”

DGG was founded in March 2017 with the help of Rotary District 9570 and works to provide essential “kits” for women.

“Since then, we have produced and had delivered 270 kits to countries such as Papua New Guinea, Zambia, India, and Nepal,” Ms Tickner said.

“A kit is a drawstring bag which contains two pairs of knickers, a small bar of soap, a hand towel, calendar, instructions, two waterproof shields, eight liners or absorbent pads and a waterproof bag in which to carry and wash soiled items.

“Gladstone’s Zonta members have been a huge support to us over the years by providing knickers, two of which are included in every kit.”

“We are a group of 16 women, who meet once a month at my home to make the components of the kits and to pack the kits when we are ready.

“We have three members who sew at home and deliver the components to add to our stock. “Members of a local group called ‘Scope to Sew’ make components for us and we are certainly grateful for their support.”

Every month when they meet, the 16 members get great satisfaction out of helping such a worthy cause.

“Our group in Gladstone is proud of what we do for the girls and enjoy the work immensely,” MsTickner said.

“The satisfaction from the production of these kits is wonderful. Each member just loves the work and enjoys our time together.

“To see photos of the smiles on the girls’ faces when they receive their kits melts our hearts.”

This Saturday, October 10, is the Days for Girls Gladstone’s next sewing day at one of the women’s homes in Telina.

For more information visit the Days for Girls website.

