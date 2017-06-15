Imagine if your street had no name. Well it's happened to this guy!

QUIRKY TALE: Jiver Freecloud wanted to name a road he lives on after himself but council said no. Now it's going to be called Lucky Strike Rd.

EVERY time you have to fill out a form, your address is one of the first things you're asked.

Imagine if the house you lived in didn't actually have a street name, it might make things a bit difficult.

That has been the case for Jiver Freecloud, who has built a house on an unnamed road in Benaraby.

Mr Freecloud, who was born as Clive Everard Hoad, officially had his name changed to Jiver Freecloud after picking up the nickname at work.

"I was working on construction at the coal wharf when it was first getting built and my trade assistant, says 'no jive, good to be alive, Clive', so the nickname was No Jive for a while,” Jiver said.

"Then a long time later I got a job on Hayman Island...and I happened to be out, and I was having a bit of a rough day the next day, and a mate woke me up and says 'there's no jive left in the Jiver today' and that's where it came from.”

Jiver applied to Gladstone Regional Council to have the street with no name, named after himself because he thought it would be a "bit different”.

Unfortunately for Jiver the request was knocked back by the council, though he's not angry about it.

The council has a formal policy for naming streets and Jiver Drive didn't quite make the cut.

According to the policy, names of people still active in their service, position, community should not be used and given names are to be generally avoided.

Instead of being immortalised on a street sign where only four houses are, the council told Jiver to choose from their list of the "unused” names section of their Asset Name Register.

In the end Jiver chose Lucky Strike Rd, which he said was the only one he could actually put up with.

"I hope this Lucky Strike catches on,” he said.

The council asked the other landowners if they had any objections to Lucky Strike Rd, and received no problems.

The decision on the name is expected to be officially endorsed at the next council meeting on Tuesday.

Naming criteria:

GLADSTONE Regional Council has an approved place names register and the guidelines are quite strict but make interesting reading.

When you see a street sign reading Smiths St, it might be grammatically incorrect, but it was not a mistake.

According to the council policy, apostrophes in the form of possessives must be omitted but they are included in instances like O'Connor Rd.

Any street names must be appropriate to the physical, historical or cultural character of the area concerned.

Preferred sources of names include; early local settlers, pioneers, explorers and other local eminent persons, war service/casualty lists, theme based naming (eg ships, bushrangers, pioneers), local landmarks or site specific related features, names in memory of an individual/family.

Names of people must show a long history of that person or people in the region and or show they have made "significant contributions” to the community