Offbeat

Imagine finding this at your front door

16th Oct 2019 5:30 PM
IMAGINE getting home from work and finding a two-metre python curled up at your front door.

For some people, it might be enough to cause heart palpitations but for residents of a suburban Brisbane townhouse complex it's just a part of life.

"It's been hanging around for a while now and you never know where it's going to turn up," one resident of the Kenmore Hills complex said.

"One day you might come home and find it at your front door, so you just use the backdoor instead.

A two-metre python makes itself at home at a Kenmore Hills townhouse complex.
"Sometimes it suns itself on the roof or it might be stretched out along the dividing fence.

"We've sort of adopted it and no one is in any hurry to get rid of it."

As peak snake season gets closer, experts say we can expect to see snakes in increasing numbers and their advice is simply … leave them alone and they'll do the same to you.

But if there is a snake you need removed, you should call in a professional snake catcher.

