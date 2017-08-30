26°
Imaginations run wild at Children's Book Week

Caroline Tung
| 30th Aug 2017 4:30 AM
BOOKWORM: Molly Ford, 6, and mum Bobbie Ford enjoy reading time at Gladstone City Library.
BOOKWORM: Molly Ford, 6, and mum Bobbie Ford enjoy reading time at Gladstone City Library.

CHILDREN'S Book Week took off at Gladstone City Library with rocketships and building magical obstacle courses, but for some youngsters, reading is a much quieter affair.

Year One student at St John the Baptist Catholic Primary School Molly Ford, 6, reads with mum Bobbie Ford every night, and loves going from "the new (book) to the new (book)”.

The 13-Storey Treehouse and Room on the Broom are among her favourite books.

Year One teacher at St John's Hannah Chard is dedicated to teaching children about the benefits of reading.

"We do a lot of rotational work where they listen to the teacher reading to them, whether it be picture books or novels,” she said.

"(The students) they might listen to audio books, we have a lot of silent reading time too ... but the big one is definitely listening to the teacher and having that guidance with the reading.”

As part of Children's Book Week, students at St John's dressed up as their favourite book character and participated in activities such as colouring in and figuring out which quotes belong in which books.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  children's book week gladstone city library reading st john the baptist catholic primary school

