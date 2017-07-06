IMAGES: Search for missing man continues in bushland

Gladstone Police and CIB officers conduct a search in bushland off Red Rover Rd for missing man Leslie Shulze, 69, who was last seen on June 19.

THE search continued for a missing Gladstone man today in bushland near the city.

Leslie Shulze, a 69-year-old man, has been missing from Gladstone since June 19.

Queensland police are currently scouring bushland along Meegan Rd at Callemondah with four motorbikes, an ATV and at least one four-wheel-drive.

The bushland just off Red Rover Rd is the first area crews will cover in the extensive search for Mr Shulze.

"We started here because we want to discount it first to make sure Mr Shulze isn't here," Gladstone police Inspector Darren Somerville said.

"This is a process of elimination.

"It's an area close to Gladstone that can be isolated and so we are just trying to eliminate it from the investigation."

Inspector Somerville said Queensland police will be searching "all along Red Rover Rd from Callemondah to Byellee" in the upcoming days.

The area police are now searching consists of a mixture of bushland and rough terrain.

"There's a lot of quarries here, so we're using a lot of resources," Detective Senior Sergeant of Gladstone CIB Tony Andersen said.

State Emergency Service crews are not part of the search, however, Inspector Somerville said "there's quite a bit of police resources being used to investigate this matter."

"We have detectives from Brisbane up here and a forensic examination was conducted of Mr Shulze's house that was completed yesterday afternoon," he said.

"It will all go towards hopefully finding out where Mr Shulze is.

"We still haven't located Mr Shulze, so we ask anyone who knows his whereabouts to please contact police or Crime Stoppers."

Crimestoppers: 1800 333 000.