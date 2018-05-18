IMAGES RELEASED: Man charged after knife attack on cabbie

CABBIE ATTACK: Police released images of a man in relation to an incident in which a taxi driver was threatened at knifepoint in Bundaberg South overnight.

UPDATE: A POLICE hunt for a man who attacked a cab driver yesterday evening has ended, after charges were recently laid.

A man was charged after a taxi driver was allegedly threatened at knifepoint in Bundaberg South overnight.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said it would be alleged at around 7.15pm a man entered a taxi at a shopping centre on Maryborough St and requested to be transported to Goodwin St before directing the driver to the intersection of Buss and Hunter Sts.

"The man then leant over the driver seat, allegedly produced a knife and demanded money," the spokesperson said.

"The 43-year-old male taxi driver grabbed the knife and struggled with the man before disarming him.

"The man then allegedly fled the scene on foot."

The taxi driver, Jeremy Palethorpe, spoke to the NewsMail today and said he sustained cuts to his hand after wrestling with the knife from the attacker.

Police this afternoon arrested a 23-year-old Agnes Water man and charged him with attempted robbery use or threaten violence whilst armed.

"He has also been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and fail to stop motor vehicle following an alleged incident in Ashfield on May 6, unlawful use of a motor vehicle relating to an alleged car stealing offence on May 4 in Agnes Water and wilful damage following an alleged incident on April 22," the QPS spokesperson said.

He is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court tomorrow.

