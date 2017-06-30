'I'm worried about my kids': Gladstone dad leads plea for help

PROUD OF THEIR CITY: Andrew Lockwood with wife Bec and their sons Charlie, 7, and Henry, 6.

PROUD Gladstone man Andrew Lockwood is scared at the thought of the jobs outlook his two sons will have in 10 years.

The NRG worker and Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union delegate has become a figurehead representing workers in the ongoing dispute at Gladstone Power Station over proposed changes to their workplace agreement.

Now his fight is hitting the streets, with a community rally next week to give hope to workers and send a message to big industries operating in Gladstone.

The fitter and turner said he was doing it for his sons' futures.

Since taking NRG union and workers' concerns public, Mr Lockwood has realised his feelings of helplessness and worry were not exclusive to the power station.

He said Gladstone people were "all hurting" because of job losses and changes to workers' conditions.

"This rally is about everything from companies discriminating in pre-employment medicals to workers' camps keeping money out of the community and our dropping apprenticeship numbers," he said.

"I look at my kids and I'm worried about them finding a job."

Mr Lockwood has rallied alongside NRG workers and other industry workers against proposed changes to the power station's enterprise bargaining agreement.

"At the moment I don't think that my boys would even know what I do for work, they'd just think that I talk in front of crowds and cameras for a living," he said.

Six years ago Mr Lockwood left his job at the construction of Yarwun 2 at Rio Tinto's aluminium refinery for his current position at NRG.

"I left halfway through (Yarwun 2) and halved my wage to come to a secure job, and so that I could spend more time to with my family," Mr Lockwood said.

"We have good jobs, we're on the coast, we have the best weather in the world ... I'm proud of the joint and I just don't want to see that all change."

The Gladstone Community Rally is on Wednesday at 4pm outside Gladstone City Library on Goondoon St.