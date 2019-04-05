I'm very happy with how the team gelled: coach

ALL SYSTEMS GO: Gladstone's Coco Loveland will be a key player at the State Championships which starts in Brisbane on Tuesday.

BASKETBALL: Gladstone's under-16 girl's coach Damien Loveland said he has learned to be realistic from the division one experience three years ago.

He described to make the division one level of the State Championships, which starts in Brisbane on Tuesday, as a triumph even before the first drive is even taken to the rim.

"I'm more than proud in that aspect and I'm being realistic with expectation," Loveland said.

Gladstone faces two of the top teams in Queensland - North Gold Coast Seahawks and Gold Coast Waves at 2pm and 6.30pm respectively on Tuesday.

Loveland said the games would measure where his team was at. "We're looking to have some positives at the back end of the championships," he said.

Gladstone qualified to play in division one after a stellar Central District Carnival campaign with 11 wins from 12 games across three carnivals.

"I'm very happy with how the team gelled and the players formed a strong and effective bond," Loveland said.

"Jordan Porter has made selection into the North Queensland squad, but chose not to precede and Bella Zerner is a good mid-range shooter."

The coach said Kadee Barrenger and NQ team hopeful Erin Harvey are solid point guards.

"Jordan and Coco (Loveland) are also very strong defensively," Loveland said.

Follow results on the Basketball Queensland website.