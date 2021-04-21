"I'm very cynical of that": Judge doubts defendant’s claim

Karliea Rose Marie Adams appeared in the Gladstone District Court on Tuesday, charged with several drug offences.

A Gladstone Judge sensationally cast doubt on a defendant’s claim that she was not using drugs herself, a court heard.

Judge Paul Smith’s comments came while he was hearing the matters of 22-year-old Karliea Rose Marie Adams in the Gladstone District Court on Tuesday.

The local chef pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying dangerous drugs as prosecutor Evan O’Hanlon-Rose read the facts of Adams’ case.

Ms Adams was the passenger in a car which was intercepted by police and during their search Adams forfeited her mobile phone and passcode so police could inspect it.

During the search, police uncovered messages related to two drug supplies, one of half a gram of methamphetamine to the first contact for $350.

A court heard there was no evidence that a deal was not finalised for the illicit drug.

She also offered to supply her second contact with half a gram of methamphetamine, however, the prosecution said this was just an offer and might not have been finalised.

As defence barrister Judy Marsden began her statement regarding her client, Judge Smith asked her if Adams was still using drugs.

“I am instructed not, Your Honour, I have no evidence to suggest otherwise,” she said.

“I am very cynical of that, very cynical of that,” Judge Smith replied.

“She has breached her good behaviour order and not showed up to any of her counselling, I think she is still using.”

Judge Smith again aired his scepticism when it surfaced that Adams was working 50 hours per week in a Gladstone restaurant kitchen as a chef.

“She probably hasn’t told them (about her drug offending),” he said.

“You wouldn’t want to go to your boss and say, ‘Oh, I am on these drug supply charges’.”

Adams was convicted and sentenced to two years probation with convictions recorded.

