'I'm terrified': Wives of Boyne Smelter workers worried

FROM OUTRAGE to sorrow to just plain worry, there has been an outpouring from the spouses of Boyne Smelter's workers.

Boyne Smelter Limited's general manager told The Observed this afternoon that a "significant number" of workers would face the axe soon.

Hundreds or workers were told the news today, while others, working the night shift, will be told tonight.

WIVES REACT: Many partners of Boyne Smelter workers have been left feeling uncertain about their future.

Yvette McNeill, a Gladstone mum, is worried her husband will be forced to look to other regions for work if he loses his job at Boyne Smelter Limited.

"Something that causes so much stress onto little families, I'm terrified that my husband will lose his job and have to work away as that's basically the only thing going at the moment and he will miss out on our son growing up and that breaks my heart," she wrote on The Observer's Facebook page.

Kimberly Melksham has sympathised with the young mum, sharing her experience with FIFO work.

"My husband had to move 1600kms!!! He just made it home for the birth of his daughter! And misses out on milestones it sucks! And he keeps putting In for jobs up here but can't find anything," she said.

The latest job losses announcement has been a reminder of the tough times experienced by Gladstone residents in the past two years.

Boyne Smelter Limited employs just over 1000 people directly and up to 4000 locals have direct family ties with the company.

"Might be time to pull the roots up and leave. All i see an hear about Gladstone these days are shops closing or people getting laid off," Luke Godbee wrote.

Beth Usher said, "Absolutely devastating for the community. Really sad day".