'I'm still amazed': Graeme Connors tours in Gladstone

GOLDEN GUITAR: Mackay country musician Graeme Connors is headed to Gladstone as part of his upcoming album tour. Supplied

MACKAY country artist Graeme Connors returns to Gladstone for the first time in five years for the From the Backcountry tour.

Connors, 63, has received numerous awards during his more than 40-year career including Golden Guitars, ARIA, PPCA and APRA Awards and one of Australian country music's highest honours as the 2016 inductee to the Roll of Renown (Australia's Country Music Hall of Fame).

Connors was also nominated for male artist of the year at this year's Golden Guitar Awards in Tamworth.

During the two-hour performance Connors is expected to perform the hits that made him a household name.

"I have a general good idea of songs that my audience would like to hear but we're always starting to think of new music,” Connors said.

He plans to perform favourites from his 19-album catalogue and special debut performances from his new album.

"This album enters new terrain for me as both a singer and songwriter,” Connors said.

"I'm constantly trying to capture the Australian story in my music and naturally I draw inspiration from regional communities and the vast and diverse landscape that is our backyard.

"If you're listening and you're moving, travelling and aware then there's always something new to write about.”

Connors said the album was a lyrical journal of his exploration over the past few years.

"I'm still amazed and excited to find, with all my years of travel and experience, there are places from the backcountry, both in the physical landscape and my subconscious world, that inspire me to write - to capture life in all its mystery and wonder,” he said.

FROM THE Backcountry Tour

When: Saturday, doors open 6.30pm for 7.30pm start

Where: Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre, Goondoon St, Gladstone.

Tickets: Adult: $69, GECC Loyalty Member: $65, Concession: $65, Student/Child: $54, Group (10+): $65 pp.

Visit gladstone entertainment.com