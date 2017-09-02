'I'm so f***ing scared' Dad accused of stalking to stay behind bars

Photo of a hooded criminal stalking in the shadows of a dark street alley. The hooded man is a silhouette and hiding in the dark. The man is a criminal waiting to ambush victims. The concrete walls provide copyspace.The photo depicts crime.

"I didn't do anything wrong,” was one of the messages in 910 texts a Gladstone man has been accused of sending to his ex-partner in the space of just a few days.

The man, who cannot be named, appeared from behind the glass dock walls in the Gladstone Magistrates Court this week to apply for bail, after police charged him with one count of unlawful stalking and breaching bail.

The court was told that the 30-year-old man shared a two year-old daughter with his ex-partner, the aggrieved.

The court was told his ex-partner had taken out a protection order against him in July after she began to receive abusive text messages from him in June.

After this offending, he was arrested and released on the bail condition that he not contact the aggrieved,

However, police will allege the text messages started up again on August 17, and in just four days, up to 1000 texts were sent and more than 200 calls were made by the man to the aggrieved.

The court was told that the pair were on bad terms after the man found out that the aggrieved was moving in with another man that she had known for two weeks.

It will be alleged that in a series of text messages he accused her of exposing their child to a stranger.

On August 21 at about 2.43 the man allegedly texted the aggrieved saying he was "so f***ing scared” she was going to dob him in to police and if she did, he would be "facing three years jail-time”.

Police prosecutor sergeant Barry Stevens said it was clear that the defendant knew he was doing the wrong thing by the content of the messages, and police were going to use the texts as evidence.

"This is a harassment campaign,” Sgt Stevens said.

"He is just not listening ... he has been arrested twice for this.

"It was a relentless barrage of texts and calls in just a matter of days and if he is found guilty of these charges he is facing actual jail time.”

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client was "petrified” of going to jail, and had even thrown away his $400 mobile phone to cease all contact with the aggrieved.

Ms Ramos said her client just wanted to see his child, and was willing to undergo mediation and supervised visits.

She said that if the aggrieved was "fearful” she could have simply changed her number so the man couldn't contact her.

Despite this, Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho refused the bail application and remanded the man in custody.

His matter will reappear in court on October 24.