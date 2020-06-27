‘I’m shocked’: Observer’s favourite 4yo reflects on the end of print

Dianne Robson, nee Millard, was the Observer's favourite four year old in 1969.

WHEN she was just four years old, The Observer was a critical part of Dianne Robson's daily routine.

With her teddy bear in hand, and a yellow umbrella on rainy days, Mrs Robson would pick up a copy of the paper every day before school.

In 1969 she was featured in a story in the paper, where she was described as "The Observer's favourite four-year-old".

Mrs Robson, nee Millard, still holds on to a clipping of that article, which was given to her by her late Aunty Edna earlier this year.

"I showed the kids the other day and they were like 'that's not you mum'," Mrs Robson said.

Her childhood home was on Central Lane, which was directly behind The Observer's old Goondoon St office.

She recounted how it was a must that she had to pick up the paper from the office, and not the newsagents.

She threw a tantrum if she couldn't go.

"Every morning whether it was raining or not I would always go up and get The Observer and if I didn't go, I used to crack up," she said.

Mrs Robson quickly became a fan favourite with the staff.

They would even buy her a cupcake on her birthdays.

"They all knew who I was, where I belonged and where I lived," she said.

"Everybody kept an eye on me. Even downstairs they had a sliding door and they kept it open."

Mrs Robson said it was the end of an era not having a physical paper.

"A lot of the oldies, they're devastated because that's how a lot of them found out if any of their friends died," she said.

"I just can't believe it, I'm shocked ... It's going to be really weird The Observer not being there anymore."