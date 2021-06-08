‘I’m shaking’: Woman terrified as offender bashes on door

A Gladstone man avoided jail time in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday after bashing his partner’s door down and taking their 9-month-old child.

A man with a serious domestic violence history went before the Gladstone Magistrates Court again on Friday after reoffending within two weeks of being released from custody.

The man, 23, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order (aggravated offence).

Police prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins read the facts of the man’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

Ms Hoskins told Mr Manthey the defendant was only released on parole on April 16 having served 37 days in custody on a nine month sentence for a previous domestic violence offence.

A court heard within two weeks of being release on parole the defendant had committed a like offence on the same victim.

He had previously been convicted of two common assaults, both domestic violence offences, which involved the same victim in February this year.

At 11.15pm on Friday, April 30 police attended a unit complex on Toolooa Street, South Gladstone after the victim sent Snapchat messages to her friend stating the defendant had bashed on the door, gained access to her home and taken their nine-month-old child.

Upon police arrival, the victim was visibly upset and made several attempts to prevent police from entering the address to search for the defendant.

Once police were inside, they located the defendant hiding in a bathroom behind clothing.

The defendant was given his rights and cautions and during questioning made admissions he was aware he was contravening his DV protection order by being at the address.

Neither the defendant nor the victim could provide evidence of a written agreement between the parties to prevent the defendant committing the contravention offence.

Police obtained photos of the Snapchat messages which highlighted the victim’s fear of the defendant, ‘No I definitely won’t let him in’ and ‘He’s bashing on the doors I’m shaking’.

At 11.25pm the defendant was arrested and subsequently transported to Gladstone Watchhouse.

The defendant was later charged with contravening a domestic violence order (aggravated offence) and his bail objected to as a result of his previous history.

The man was convicted and sentenced to three months imprisonment wholly suspended for three years and a conviction was recorded.

For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

