‘I’m shaking’: Radie star announces split with hubby

Radio personality Emily Jade O’Keeffe has revealed she has split up with husband Gerard Murtagh.

Radio personality Emily Jade O’Keeffe has revealed she has split up with husband Gerard Murtagh.

RADIO personality Emily Jade O'Keeffe has revealed her split from husband Gerard Murtagh in a heart-wrenching Instagram post today.

"Eight weeks ago my life as you and I knew it changed forever and Gerard and my marriage is over," she wrote.

"Even as I write I'm shaking, as I have done for the last eight weeks, and I'm breaking into a million pieces.

"What I want to say is that I fought hard for us.

"We did marriage counselling for 18 months, three different counsellors, and I loved him deeply, fiercely, honestly and with all my heart and soul until the very end.

"Until eight weeks ago I thought our souls spoke to each other, that he was the love of my life, that no matter what life threw at us we were a team that could conquer it together.

"But at some point I had to take this step, be vulnerable, and find the courage to be honest with you about my deepest sadness."

The parents to Millie and Teddy have previously shared their emotional fertility journey to create their family.

Emily Jade O'Keeffe with her family. Picture: Adam Head.

"I asked (Gerard) how he wanted me to share the news and he said that although our lives are now apart we will raise our children together being the best co-parents we can be," O'Keeffe said.

"We had adventures, forged careers and businesses, built homes, cultivated friendships, created a family despite the odds and all was done with teamwork, shared vision, deep love, and adoration.

"He was my everything. He walked in the room, I lit up, he touched me, it felt electric, he would tell me he loved me, my soul would sing.

"For 16 years, it didn't waiver for me ever."

Emily Jade O'Keeffe and Gerard Murtagh on their wedding day. Picture: Toni Snell.

The pair were together for 16 years. Picture: Regina King.

The Hot Tomato breakfast presenter said she had been fighting to save their marriage since the couple's "energy shifted" two years ago "because life without him was not one I wanted".

"I was willing to give everything I had to get through the battles we were facing," she said.

"I am proud of how hard I tried. I left everything on the table and loved harder than I ever had before.

"But now my worst nightmare is my life and I have to accept it and live this new reality.

"Gerard, our love created our beautiful children, the best part of us.

"I know now the reason God bought us together."

Gold Coast radio host Emily Jade O'Keeffe and husband Gerard Murtagh in a picture posted on Instagram.

Gold Coast radio host Emily Jade O'Keeffe and husband Gerard Murtagh in a picture posted on Instagram.

O'Keeffe first met Murtagh at a fundraising lunch at Southport Sharks in 2004.

"He rang me on-air the next day to ask me to dinner, but I declined," she told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

"A few weeks later, on Melbourne Cup day, I walked into the Marble Bar in Southport with some girlfriends and he came straight up to me and reintroduced himself.

Gold Coast radio host Emily Jade O'Keeffe and husband Gerard Murtagh in a picture posted on Instagram.

Gold Coast radio host Emily Jade O'Keeffe and husband Gerard Murtagh in a picture posted on Instagram.

"I was a bit tipsy and in a great mood, so we ended up having dinner at a nearby Indian restaurant.

"Over dinner we discovered that we lived one street away from each other and that I walked past his house nearly every day.

"It made dating and then moving in with each other very convenient.

"I knew about a week into our love affair that he was the one I wanted to marry.

"He told his friends at the table at that first charity lunch that I was the girl he was going to marry, and he did."

Originally published as 'I'm shaking': Emily Jade O'Keeffe announces split with husband