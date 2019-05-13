'I'm scared': High Court judgement looms for Bilo family

Kopika, 3, and Tharunicaa, 1, have been in a Melbourne detention centre since March with their parents Priya and Nades.

Kopika, 3, and Tharunicaa, 1, have been in a Melbourne detention centre since March with their parents Priya and Nades.

THE fate of a Biloela family which has been held in a detention for 15 months could be decided tomorrow.

The High Court is expected to make a judgement on a special leave appeal made by Priya - the mother of Kopika and Tharunicaa and wife of Nades - for her family to stay in Australia.

Family friend Simone Cameron has urged supporters to call their local MP to plea for the Sri Lankan family's release.

"I'm scared,” she said.

"(Immigration Minister Peter) Dutton is desperate.

"If the appeal fails, he could force this family from Australia to danger before the election to win extremist votes.”

The family was taken to the Melbourne detention centre after their Biloela home was raided by Australian Border Force officials a day after Priya's bridging visa expired.

Subsequent federal court appeals for their release have failed.

The High Court is now assessing a special leave application by Priya's lawyer.

Nades and Priya arrived in Australia separately by boat to flee the Sri Lankan civil war, in 2012 and 2014 respectively,

Here they met, married and had two daughters in Biloela.

Ms Cameron said people pressure could make a difference.

She pointed to the release earlier this month of an 18-year-old Bhutanese man, whose family faced deportation because of his hearing impairment

The Administrative Appeals Tribunal rejected the family's visa application last month, but the decision was overruled by Mr Coleman.

"Last week, (Mr Coleman) also quietly released a Tamil woman and her seven year old son from the same detention centre that Priya and her family are trapped in,” Ms Cameron said.

"Whatever the court decides, Priya, Nades and their Australian-born girls are counting on everyone who has signed this petition to do something to win their freedom - now.

"But with Mr Dutton doubling down, we need to show our MPs that forcing this family from Australia will lose the votes they are so desperate to win.”