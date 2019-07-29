Menu
'I'm over': Motorist still drinking when pulled over

Sarah Barnham
29th Jul 2019 3:49 PM
A GLADSTONE man was still drinking a can of alcohol when he was pulled over for a roadside breath test on the Bruce Highway, a court was told.

When police intercepted Cori-Daine Craig Dickinson on June 8, the 24-year-old got out of his car, while holding his opened drink, threw his keys at police and said, "I'm over”.

Dickinson pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of driving over the general alcohol limit.

The court was told Dickinson was intercepted at Bororen. He returned a blood alcohol content reading of .079 per cent.

Defence lawyer Ryan Mitchell said his client, a trainee process technician, simply "lacked foresight” the day of offending. Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Dickinson had both "terrible” criminal and traffic histories.

The court was told Dickinson had two drink drive offences in his past, a dangerous operation offence and a more recent drug drive charge.

Mr Mitchell said his client had been in an argument with his partner and went to see his brother.

Mr Kinsella said it was clear Dickinson had used alcohol to "deal with demons or issues”.

"Your history is so bad,” Mr Kinsella said.

"If you come back, whatever penalty you get next will be very serious.”

Mr Kinsella told Dickinson it was not likely he would "walk away” if he came back to court.

Dickinson was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for eight months.

