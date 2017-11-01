'I'm not your love, I'm your honour': Magistrate lays down the law

IT DOESN'T matter if you're a regular offender or not.

When you do happen to find yourself standing in a court of law, treating the magistrate with the utmost respect is a must.

But when Magistrate Melanie Ho asked a Gladstone woman if her guilty plea was made of her own free will, the defendant's response caused a deafening silence to fall over the courtroom.

"Yeah just guilty love," the 47-year-old woman answered.

In response, Ms Ho immediately laid down the law, telling the defendant "I'm not your love, I'm your honour".

"And you're younger than I am, alright? So you can call me your honour."

Once the awkward silence lifted, the woman pleaded guilty to contravention of a domestic violence order, which was originally placed with multiple conditions on May 4, naming the defendant as a respondent on good behaviour and prohibited from entering.

Prosecutor Acting Senior Constable Balan Selvaderai said at 6.50am on October 14, police attended the aggrieved's address in regards to a disturbance.

He said police spoke to the defendant who stated she had slept over at the aggrieved's address.

"Approximately 5am, upon attempting to leave, the defendant got involved in a verbal argument with the aggrieved," Act Snr Const Selvaderai said.

"After leaving and walking down the street the aggrieved [threw] a pot plant in the direction of the defendant and [it] smashed nearby.

"Police spoke with the aggrieved at his address, who stated that the defendant had left his address earlier before returning and there was a verbal argument in which both parties were abusing each other and calling each other 'dogs'."

Act Snr Const Selvaderai told the court the DVO prohibited the woman from entering and staying at the aggrieved's address.

Though the protection order only prohibited teh accused from entering and staying at the aggrieved's address, Ms Ho told the woman the two were "allowed to be together".

Just not at the aggrieved's residence.

"That's how come (sic) we had the argument," the woman told Ms Ho.

"I told him my kids come first ... and I told him I didn't want to go over because of the order."

Ms Ho fined the woman $300, due to the incident being a "fairly technical offence".

"You've got nothing of a like-nature in your six-page history of contravention," she said.

A conviction was recorded.