‘Not a quitter’: PVL ‘galvanised’ to crack on with clean up

ARL Commission boss Peter V'landys has blasted suggestions he is a "dictator" and says a purported player revolt will not drive him out of the game as he vowed to safeguard NRL stars from long-term brain damage.

As he comes to terms with the most turbulent week of his ARLC chairmanship, V'landys has come out swinging, declaring he has no plans to quit amid claims his rule changes, including the high-shot crackdown, is ruining rugby league.

The State of Origin series opener kicks off this Wednesday night in Townsville and there are fears the NRL's $100 million showpiece event could be tarnished by a spate of penalties and sin-bins for high tackles.

Watch The 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership Live & On-Demand with No Ad-Breaks During Play. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

V'landys has also been buffeted by reports that an influential player bloc, comprising some of the code's marquee voices, have made inquiries into potentially having the ARLC chairman removed.

But on the eve of Origin I, V'landys claimed he has consulted leading players and NRL coaches on rule changes and has pledged to continue rugby league's crackdown to wipe out the threat of head-trauma injuries.

"What I have discovered is that everything is fine in rugby league until something affects their team," V'landys said. "Then people blow up ... that sums up rugby league."

HIS FUTURE

V'landys has a message for the disaffected minority who want him out of the game. He is committed to cleaning up rugby league ... for the sake of the very playing body who are said to be gunning for him.

"If I wanted to walk away, I can't now, because I would look like a weak bastard and that's not me," he said. "In actual fact, if people wanted to get rid of me, they have done the opposite.

"I am here to stay. I am not a quitter.

"In my mind, I wanted to see Andrew Abdo succeed as CEO and I may have gone into the sunset after that, but if I walk away now, they will think I'm a wuss and I've quit.

"I won't be letting down the many good people who have supported me through this crackdown. It has galvanised me to keep going."

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys is committed to cleaning up rugby league. Picture: Grant Trouville/NRL Photos

THE REVOLT

Queensland Origin skipper Daly Cherry-Evans has revealed the playing collective have some frustrations over rapid rule changes and the code's perceived policy on the run.

"There are probably some players frustrated over the changes, but revolt is a strong word," he said. "If it's half-a-dozen players out of 400 I'm not too concerned.

"Is there an actual revolt? I don't know.

"But I am listening to the players. Luke Keary, Damien Cook, Ricky Stuart and Craig Bellamy were at a meeting last year when we proposed some rule changes. We do consult other people in the game.

"When you do this job, you expect everything. It's a rollercoaster ride. I knew that. I have put myself in the position and I have to cop the good and I have to cop the bad.

"However, I only make decisions with good intentions."

THE DICTATOR

V'landys, renowned for his fearless, can-do style, disputes suggestions he lacks a consultative edge and has bulldozed his way through many voices in the game to get the outcomes he craves.

"I am not a dictator, that's offensive," he said.

"As chairman, the responsibility for running the game lies with me. But it's offensive to the rest of the commissioners. The Commission signed off on this (high-shot) crackdown, not me.

"I am basically the captain of the Commission, but it's a team and it's always been a team.

"I have Wayne Pearce (Balmain, NSW Origin and Test legend) on the Commission, he has done everything in the game. He was 100 per cent behind this (high-shot crackdown).

"To say I'm dictatorial is ridiculous because we have some very smart people on our commission and I wouldn't underestimate any of them.

"They have their own opinions. I've always said it's a team effort."

THE CRACKDOWN

V'landys says revelations during the week of league legends Steve Mortimer and John Sattler suffering post-career dementia is heartbreaking. He remains adamant he is doing the right thing for the game despite fierce criticism.

"I have no regrets," he said.

"If I exit the game because of this crackdown, then I will leave a happy man. It had to be done. It's for the protection of the player and I want to give the player back to their families, not only to enjoy his kids but enjoy his grandkids.

"Rugby league is a game for a short period of their lives. Some of these younger players think they are indestructible, but as you get older, you realise you aren't bulletproof.

"I don't want blokes suffering brain damage and head trauma when they retire.

"I feel sick when I see players forcefully hit and knocked out. High tackles have never been allowed in rugby league. But I want it to be consistently punished.

"This crackdown isn't to make more revenue or get more people through the gate. What it's intended to do is to make the game safer for the player and to give him a future.

"All we are asking is for the coaches to coach their players to hit a bit lower. We are not asking for the game to be any less gladiatorial or physical.

"We want unnecessary hits to the head to stop and I will make sure it does."

THE OUTRAGE

V'landys concedes some of the refereeing during Magic Round, the first weekend of the new high-shot crackdown, may have been over the top. He says he will work with NRL referees bosses to ensure the State of Origin opener is not ruined by overzealous officiating.

"There is no doubt we have to recalibrate it a bit and we will do that," he said.

"We will be looking at the high tackles that are accidents. They shouldn't be sin-binned, they should be penalised, but the general policy of hitting someone forcefully and recklessly in the head will not be tolerated.

"Hindsight is a wonderful thing. If you had it all the time, you would never make a mistake and do things to get the premium result.

"In all honesty, I would have done a few things differently, but the last people I would disrespect are the players. Everything we do is for the players. I respect the players. If I was to dock their salaries without consulting the RLPA, I could understand if they were angry.

"But this is all about protecting their welfare. I care about them. This is not about me. I could do without the stress in my life. I could easily sit back and do nothing, but as chairman I am derelict in my duty if I don't fight for them and give them back to their wives, families and kids in a safe mental state. That's what I want. If that's a bad thing, well, so be it."

THE RULES

There are claims the six-again rule has led to a spate of scoreline blowouts and created a chasm between the top and bottom teams. V'landys is adamant the six-again rule is here to stay.

"That's rubbish," he said of the six-again criticisms. "The six-agains have worked and made the game more entertaining.

"What's great for me is the rules have brought the smaller, brilliant players back into vogue. It's brought back the excitement machines like Sam Walker and Reece Walsh.

"These kids would not be playing like this at this level yet without the six-again rule and Nathan Brown (Warriors coach) even said that.

"The public love to see brilliant players like Nathan Cleary, Walker, James Tedesco, Jarome Luai and Ryan Papenhuyzen. They have come to the fore because of the six-again rule.

"Everything we are doing is to ensure a better product for the players and the fans.

"It breaks my heart to read of stories like Steve Mortimer and John Sattler ... we don't want to see the future champions of our game suffering brain-trauma issues."

Originally published as 'I'm not a quitter': PVL 'galvanised' to crack on with clean up