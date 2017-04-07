28°
I'm going to kill you, Dad: Son jailed

Sarah Barnham
| 7th Apr 2017 10:07 AM
Gladstone Court House, Yarroon Street. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer
Gladstone Court House, Yarroon Street. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

A GLADSTONE man who spent just eight days out of custody before re-offending while on parole has been handed a prison term.

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to two aggravated breaches of domestic violence order.

The orders against him were made by his father last year.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens told the court the offences were committed two days apart, however, the first offence on January 21 was "much more serious”.

The court heard that about 11pm that day, the man was at the caravan park where his father lived.

Sgt Stevens said the pair had been drinking together, despite the DVO the father had against his son clearly outlining that he was not allowed to be there. Just before midnight the pair began to argue, with the defendant telling his dad, "I'm going to kill you”.

Gladstone police arrived and spoke to the father, who said his son, barefoot, had left the park to "cool off”.

Two days later, police visited his father's house where the defendant was also located.

He was arrested for breaching the order, and taken into custody.

He had only spent eight days outside of jail, after committing similar offences, before he was back in handcuffs.

Defence Lawyer Jun Pepito said his client was unaware that the protection order meant he could not attend his father's house. His client had no money for a hotel and had no other choice.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said the police made it clear to the defendant that when the order was made, he was unable to attend his father's address.

Ms Ho said despite the man's financial situation, he was strictly forbidden to return to his father's address, which he deliberately did.

However, the court heard that on March 31, while still in custody, a mental health assessment revealed the defendant suffered from paranoid schizophrenia.

Ms Ho said the defendant was now taking anti-psychotic medication, and trying to get his mental health back on track.

The man was sentenced to serve three months imprisonment for the first offence, and one month for the second. He was released on immediate parole.

