James Segeyaro training with the Broncos in 2019. Picture: Peter Wallis
Rugby League

‘I’m going to cry’: Segeyaro’s shock after NRL lifeline

by David Riccio
18th Feb 2021 4:44 PM
James Segeyaro says he "could cry" after learning that his marathon wait to play rugby league again is almost over.

Segeyaro has been handed a backdated 20-month ban by the NRL for testing positive to di-hydroxy LGD-4033, a substance banned by the NRL and the World Anti-Doping Authority (WADA).

After 16 months in exile, an emotional Segeyaro was on the verge of tears when The Daily Telegraph broke the news to the 30-year-old that he will be allowed to play rugby league again on June 3.

He was provisionally suspended by the NRL on October 3, 2019.

"What? Oh my goodness, I'm going to cry,'' Segeyaro said.

 

James Segeyaro’s wait to play rugby league again is almost over. Picture: Peter Wallis
"You have no idea what this means to me. I'm lost for words.''

The NRL confirmed that Segeyaro's detailed defence of how he tested positive to the banned supplement was crucial to the former Cowboys, Panthers, Sharks and Broncos hooker escaping a four-year ban.

Ultimately, Segeyaro was able to prove to authorities that the sharing of a housemate's kitchen blender was the overriding contributor to his downfall.

 

footy james segeyaro nrl rugby league sports

