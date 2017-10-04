'I'm going to bury you' Gladstone man's threatens to kill using Facebook

SOME people use Facebook to catch up with friends and keep in touch, other people use it to abuse people and send death threats.

Hayden James Robinson's situation was the latter, and the 22-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence.

The court was told the person on the other end of Robinson's threats was his sister's ex-boyfriend.

While his sister and the man were no longer together, he and Robinson were constantly arguing with each other.

Police prosecutor Balan Selvadurai said the offending occurred in April; Robinson messaged the victim a number of times through Facebook.

Robinson told the man he was a "dead c*nt”, would "put two bullets” through the man's head and "bury him” in the backyard.

On July 25 police attended Robinson's house and asked him about the messages.

Robinson told the officers he was "hot-headed” after having a few drinks, but realised he shouldn't have done it.

Prior to Robinson sending the messages, the court was told he was also frustrated, after receiving a call from his mother, who was in tears because her iPad had been stolen.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said this only added to his rage.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said the charge was a Commonwealth offence and carried a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment.

Ms Ho placed Robinson on an 18-month good behaviour bond, however, if he broke the law in that time, would have to pay a $1000 fine.

A conviction was recorded.