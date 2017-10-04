27°
News

'I'm going to bury you' Gladstone man's threatens to kill using Facebook

iphone blurred text message.
iphone blurred text message. Catherine Merritt
Sarah Barnham
by

SOME people use Facebook to catch up with friends and keep in touch, other people use it to abuse people and send death threats.

Hayden James Robinson's situation was the latter, and the 22-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence.

The court was told the person on the other end of Robinson's threats was his sister's ex-boyfriend.

While his sister and the man were no longer together, he and Robinson were constantly arguing with each other.

Police prosecutor Balan Selvadurai said the offending occurred in April; Robinson messaged the victim a number of times through Facebook.

Robinson told the man he was a "dead c*nt”, would "put two bullets” through the man's head and "bury him” in the backyard.

On July 25 police attended Robinson's house and asked him about the messages.

Robinson told the officers he was "hot-headed” after having a few drinks, but realised he shouldn't have done it.

Prior to Robinson sending the messages, the court was told he was also frustrated, after receiving a call from his mother, who was in tears because her iPad had been stolen.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said this only added to his rage.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said the charge was a Commonwealth offence and carried a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment.

Ms Ho placed Robinson on an 18-month good behaviour bond, however, if he broke the law in that time, would have to pay a $1000 fine.

A conviction was recorded.

Gladstone Observer
'Not good enough': Tough time for Gladstone's aspiring apprentices

'Not good enough': Tough time for Gladstone's aspiring...

THE daunting feeling of not knowing what employment lies ahead is one Josh Hill knows well.

$59m year for Gladstone major industry, 2018 set to be bigger

Gladstone Area Water Board projects manager David Bezuidenhout, MP Glen Butcher and Golding Contractors principal engineer Grant Christensen.

GAWB excited by what's to come.

Gladstone firm faces court for 31-year-old's workplace death

Mark Chapelhow died in a workplace incident at Veolia Environmental Services in Gladstone.

Veolia Environmental Services due for mention in court.

No bail for accused Gladstone man community is afraid of

ACCUSED: This image of accused Gladstone man, George Stanley Kirk, has been blurred in case a witness is called to identify him at trial.

Witnesses "too scared to come forward” in man's alleged offending

Local Partners