‘I’m an idiot’: Man caught drug-driving

A Gladstone man told a court he was an “idiot” for being caught drug-driving.

A Gladstone man told a court he was an “idiot” for being caught drug-driving.

A GLADSTONE man told a court he was an “idiot” when he pleaded guilty to drug-driving on Tuesday.

The prosecution told Gladstone Magistrates Court that on June 25, at 11.48am, Troy William Henderson was intercepted on Coon St for a roadside drug test and returned a positive to cannabis.

When asked if Henderson had anything to say his response was: “I’m an idiot”.

Henderson was fined $1100 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

More drug drivers:

Teen apprentice smoked cones before driving

Gladstone woman says bong was to smoke ‘herbal tea’

Drug driver caught twice in 30 days

Drug driver claimed he hadn’t taken drugs in 7 years