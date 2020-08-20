‘I’m an idiot’: Man caught drug-driving
A GLADSTONE man told a court he was an “idiot” when he pleaded guilty to drug-driving on Tuesday.
The prosecution told Gladstone Magistrates Court that on June 25, at 11.48am, Troy William Henderson was intercepted on Coon St for a roadside drug test and returned a positive to cannabis.
When asked if Henderson had anything to say his response was: “I’m an idiot”.
Henderson was fined $1100 and disqualified from driving for nine months.
