A Gladstone man told a court he was an “idiot” for being caught drug-driving.
Crime

‘I’m an idiot’: Man caught drug-driving

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
A GLADSTONE man told a court he was an “idiot” when he pleaded guilty to drug-driving on Tuesday.

The prosecution told Gladstone Magistrates Court that on June 25, at 11.48am, Troy William Henderson was intercepted on Coon St for a roadside drug test and returned a positive to cannabis.

When asked if Henderson had anything to say his response was: “I’m an idiot”.

Henderson was fined $1100 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

gladstonecourt gladstone drug drivers gladstone magistrates court
