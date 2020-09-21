‘I’m an easy target’: Drug-driver keeps getting caught

A Gladstone man caught drug-driving says he’s being targeted by the police.

A GLADSTONE man caught drug-driving multiple times in five years claims he is being targeted by the police.

Gary Andrew Hutchins, 56, pleaded guilty to drug-driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court today.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court that on July 27, Hutchins was stopped on Barney St, Barney Point, where he submitted to a roadside drug test which showed the presence of methamphetamines and marijuana.

Mr Boyd said Hutchins had a five-page traffic history and two-page criminal history with similar offending as recently as November last year.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland tendered a letter confirming Hutchins had a spinal condition.

She told the court Hutchins used marijuana to manage his pain, as any surgery on his injury would leave him paralysed.

Hutchins told the court he had “smoked dope” since he was 13.

“I’m an easy target,” Hutchins said.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey told Hutchins he was “stupid” for driving with drugs in his system.

Hutchins was sentenced to 12 months’ probation and disqualified from driving for six months.

