'I'm afraid my kids are broken forever': CQ mum after dad's sick acts

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT OF A SEXUAL NATURE

SHE WOKE up over 150 times to her father's hand down her pants, rubbing her genitals.

"This is a gross breach of trust. He was her biological father and because her mother was the primary bread winner, he was the primary care giver," Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence said in the lead up to a 35-year-old Gladstone man being sentenced this week in the Rockhampton District Court to maintaining an unlawful sexual relationship with a child.

Case summary

Man accused of maintaining sexual relationship with eldest daughter - found guilty by Gladstone jury

Man accused of maintaining sexual relationship with second eldest daughter - found not guilty by Rockhampton jury

Victim (eldest daughter) was 13 and 14 at time of the offences which occurred twice a week over one year and seven months

Most offences occurred while she was asleep. She would wake up to find her father's hand down her pants, rubbing her genitals

"The offending was somewhat brazen in that it occurred in the family home while others were sleeping.

"The (victim) was vulnerable because the offending started while she was asleep."

The victim was 13 and 14 at the time of the offences.

Her father, 35, was sentenced to a three-and-a-half-year prison term in the Rockhampton District Court on Thursday for maintaining an unlawful sexual relationship with a child under the age of 16.

He had also been on trial during the week for alleged offences against his second eldest daughter, for which the Rockhampton jury found him not guilty.

However, the man required sentencing for the offences a Gladstone jury had found him guilty of in September 2016 in relation to a sexual relationship with his eldest daughter.

The court heard both girls were accused of lying during cross-examination in the separate trials.

She said the father continued to deny the offences until the very end.

Impact statements from the victim and her mother were submitted in court which stated the victim had difficulty sleeping, frequently had nightmares, had become socially isolated and didn't trust anyone.

"I'm afraid my children have been broken forever," the mother's impact statement read.

The court heard the mother felt guilty for not knowing what was happening to her daughter at the time.

Ms Lawrence read out the facts in relation to the case involving the eldest teenager ahead of Judge Michael Burnett's sentencing.

She said the victim was subjected to the abuse twice a week from November 19, 2013, to June 15, 2015.

"She would wear long clothes and layers to make it harder for him," Ms Lawrence said.

"She also slept in her clothes from the day before."

The victim would often wear the same clothes for a whole week to make her appear less appealing to her abuser.

The only times he did not touch her was when she was menstruating.

On several occasions, the father would masturbate while touching her genitals.

He would also grab her breasts.

The court heard of the father's long-term problem with alcohol and drugs and how he grew up in a family environment where his father became violent towards his mother when he was drunk.

The father's drug abuse started when he was 10 years old and continued until he was taken into custody in relation to the sexual abuse charges.

His drug abuse included cannabis mostly, and speed between the ages of 14-18. The court heard he stopped using speed when his eldest daughter was born.

Judge Burnett, during the sentencing, said there was nothing in his history to explain the sexual offences.

"You did not show remorse at the appropriate time by way of these proceeding to trial," he said.

Judge Burnett said nothing in the impact statements of the mother or the eldest daughter surprised him.

He had summarised the second trial to the jury before they adjourned and reached a verdict, which included the defence's argument the second eldest daughter's version of events changed during different statements, her demeanour changed at each interview and she had made fresh, more sexually explicit allegations during this week's trial.

The Crown had argued the second eldest daughter was acting protective of her youngest sibling, who was cared for during the day by the father, by not wanting to say anything against her father in the first interview.

The father's parole date was set for July 15, 2018. He had served 251 days in custody prior to sentencing.