‘I’m addicted’: Woman’s frank admission to police

A woman admitted to police she was addicted to drugs after being intercepted with a syringe in her bra, a court heard.

Jana Dannielle Johnson, 35, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of failing to take reasonable precautions in respect of a syringe or needle.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins read the facts of Johnson’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford.

At 12am on Christmas Day, police patrolling Barney Point intercepted Johnson for the purpose of a search related to dangerous drugs.

The court heard Johnson admitted to police she was carrying a syringe in her bra which she used to shoot up water because she was addicted.

After hearing the facts, Johnson was asked by Mr Woodford if she had anything to say in regards to the penalty imposed.

Johnson told Mr Woodford she would appreciate it if a conviction was not recorded as she recently started a new job.

Mr Woodford shunned Johnson’s request and referenced her substantial criminal history as the deciding factor to record a conviction.

Johnson was fined $300 and a conviction was recorded, with the drug paraphernalia forfeited to the Crown for destruction.