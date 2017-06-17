26°
'I'm a sh*t-talking sl*t': Young co-accused couple vandal car in rampage

Sarah Barnham
| 17th Jun 2017 4:49 AM

A YOUNG Gladstone couple who teamed up in a loud, abusive rampage of a woman's house sat quiet and solemn in a courtroom today.

Co-accused Danielle Tiffany Geary and partner Benjamin Scott Sullivan-Hebblewhite pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count each of wilful damage, and one count each of entering a premises with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The court heard at about 3pm January 3, 2016, Geary and Hebblewhite attended a Tannum Sands residence on Macedon St, where the victim, three young children and a male friend were located

The court heard the victim was upstairs in her bedroom, when she heard loud knocking at the front door downstairs.

The victim walked towards the staircase leading to the front door when her sister came running up the stairs crying, looking "absolutely terrified" the court heard.

The victim then walked halfway down the stairs to see who was at the door, only to be greeted by the abusive and yelling duo of Geary and Hebblewhite, who had walked into the house.

She told officers both of them had "threatening" looks on their faces.

The court heard the victim dropped her phone on the stairwell as she turned around and ran back upstairs, scared for her sister and children.

The victim and her friend told Geary and Hebblewhite to leave, however, Geary picked up the victim's dropped phone from the staircase and threw it at the tiles, attempting to break it.

The court heard Geary picked up the phone, and on her way out of the residence, threw it in the pool.

The court heard while the victim was on the phone to police, she heard a loud bang at the front of the house, where her car was parked.

Once Geary and Hebblewhite left, the victim went outside to check her car, only to find it had been scribbled with phrases included "I'm a sh*t talking sl*t".

There was also damage done to the front right bumper, the result of Hebblewhite throwing a full water bottle at it, the court heard.

In an interview with police he said it was one of the large office-type water coolers, and it was full.

He told officers, "if you're was going to do something, why not do it properly?"

Defence lawyers for both defendants Cassandra Ditchfield said her clients were over-emotional, after a long-standing argument between the victim and the defendants came to an ugly head.

Ms Ditchfield said Hebblewhite's brother had dated the victim, and that was how they all knew each other.

She said the victim had been taunting Geary through abusive Facebook messages, and the pair wanted to put an end to it.

"But they understand now that the most intelligent thing they could have done was to turn the other cheek to the rumours and stories that the victim was spreading about them," she said.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho fined Geary $1000, and ordered her to pay $1000 in restitution for the victim's phone.

She ordered Hebblewhite to also pay a $1000 fine.

Restitution for damage to the car was not sought by the victim.

A conviction was not recorded for Geary, however her partner was not as lucky, given he had a criminal history.

No soup for you? No soup for anyone!

