‘I'm a local now’: Migrant loves our town

Grace Greevin Mwambopo moved to Gladstone nine months ago and loves it

Grace Greevin Mwambopo moved to Gladstone nine months ago and loves it

NINE months ago, Grace Greevin Mwambopo moved to Gladstone with her husband and son.

She hasn't looked back.

Mrs Mwambopo said Gladstone was very nice.

"It's a quiet place, no traffic and not a lot of people - I like it," she said.

Mrs Mwambopo and her family are from Tanzania.

She said they lived in Perth briefly but didn't find as much culture as they had in Gladstone.

Mrs Mwambopo said the Gladstone Inclusion Centre helped migrants meet new people.

"It's easy to make friends," Mrs Mwambopo said.

She said she didn't know anyone when she came to town but was introduced to Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours.

"I have a lot of family now," Mrs Mwambopo said.

Mrs Mwambopo said she'd recommend Gladstone to other migrants.

"People are so welcoming," she said.

"I didn't expect that."

Mrs Mwambopo was also worried about moving and her son, 11, but said he loved Gladstone.

Mrs Mwambopo's favourite spots are Spinnaker Park, East Shores and Tannum Sands.

She said she was glad to be in Gladstone.

"I'm a local now," Mrs Mwambopo said.

"I love being here."