I’m a Celebrity reveals decision on Pete Evans

by JACKIE EPSTEIN
17th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Pete Evans' stint on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! will not go ahead after the latest controversy surrounding the celebrity chef.

Evans apologised for posts which cost him a publishing deal on Monday, but Network 10 has responded to heavy backlash and confirmed he will not be appearing on the show.

"Network 10 can confirm that Pete Evans will not be appearing on this season of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!" a Ten spokesperson said.

Evans is believed to be in quarantine for the reality show, with filming to begin on Tuesday in the new location near Murwillumbah in New South Wales.

One of the biggest international publishers, Pan Macmillan, severed ties with the former My Kitchen Rules judge and invited bookshop owners to return his books to them.

Pete Evans is no stranger to controversy.
Pete Evans is no stranger to controversy.

It came after the COVID conspiracy theorist posted a cartoon that appeared to include the black sun symbol associated with neo-Nazis and the far right.

He posted an apology on Facebook on Monday afternoon to those who "misinterpreted" the cartoon.

"Sincere apologies to anyone who misinterpreted a previous post of a caterpillar and a butterfly having a chat over a drink and perceived that I was promoting hatred,'' he wrote.

"I look forward to studying all of the symbols that have ever existed and research them thoroughly before posting. Hopefully this symbol (a love hear) resonates deeply into the hearts of ALL!"

Pan Macmillan published 17 of Evans' books but the company announced via Twitter that they had dumped him.

"Pan Macmillan does not support the recent posts made by Pete Evans," the publisher tweeted.

 

 

 

 

 

 

"Pan Macmillan is currently finalising its contractual relationship with Pete Evans and as such will not be entering into any further publishing agreements moving forward.

"If any retailer wishes to return Pete Evans' books please contact Pan Macmillan."

Former Big Brother winner and TV Blackbox commentator Benjamin Norris says Network 10 could attract more controversy by proceeding with Evans on the family friendly show.

"Network 10 is getting into hot water over this massive gamble to cast a controversial name like Pete Evans in I'm a Celeb - especially after their decision to remove KAK and Joe Hildebrand from Studio 10 - which was about avoiding controversy,'' Norris said.

I'm a Celeb co-host Julia Morris said on radio last week that she'd be very cross if Ten haven't approached Evans to appear on the show.

"Surely at a minimum there's been a conversation,'' Morris told Nova.

Pressure was mounting on Network 10 to rethink its decision to feature Evans in the cast on I'm a Celeb.

Pete Evans, previously starred along side Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge on My Kitchen Rules.
Pete Evans, previously starred along side Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge on My Kitchen Rules.

Twitter users were largely irate and Dr Dvir Abramovich, Chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission, condemed Evans' "morally indefensible conduct".

"We welcome the decision by Pan Macmillan, and call on Channel 10 to look into their hearts and to reflect whether this individual should be part of their programming,'' Dr Abramovich said.

"This is not who we are as Australians, and the recent actions by Pete Evans not only send the wrong signal about our nation but also violates our core values of tolerance, diversity and respect."

Evans' latest controversy follows a long list of outrageous claims including that COVID-19 is a hoax.

A proud Donald Trump supporter, he has been vocal against the use of face masks and in April was fined more than $25,000 by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) over claiming a 'Bio Charger' device had magical coronavirus eradication properties.

Others reportedly set to appear on the new series of I'm a Celeb include former AFL star Robert Dipierdomenico and former actor Toni Pearen. The show is due to air in January.

 

 

I'm a Celebrity reveals decision on Pete Evans

Evans also donned a 'Make America Great Again' hat.
Evans also donned a 'Make America Great Again' hat.

