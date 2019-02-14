Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chris Brown, Julia Morris. Picture: Channel 10
Chris Brown, Julia Morris. Picture: Channel 10
TV

I’m A Celeb finale change shocks fans

by Nick Bond
13th Feb 2019 1:00 PM

The season finale of I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! will air this Sunday on Ten - and for the first time in the show's history, it won't be live.

"The #ImACelebrityAU finale will be prerecorded and air as live from South Africa on Sunday, 17 February at 7.30pm on 10," the show's official Twitter account announced after last night's penultimate episode - a statement that left many viewers confused.

 

 

 

Fans of the show have until 7pm AEDT tonight, Wednesday May 13, to vote for who they want to win out of the three remaining contestants - former Gogglebox star Yvie Jones, retired AFL great Shane Crawford or entertainment reporter Richard Reid.

That means voting closes four whole days before this season's finale airs. Understandably, some fans have questioned what happens to those votes (which cost 55 cents apiece) cast after the earlier-than-expected cut-off.

News.com.au understands that votes cast after 7pm tonight will not be counted - and they will also not be charged.

"We will be shooting the finale in a way that is consistent with comparable reality show finales so that we can reveal the winner on the night," said a Network Ten spokesperson.

The finale change comes after a shorter than usual season for I'm A Celeb, with contestants staying in the jungle for a maximum of 32 days rather than the usual 45. The show will not air tonight or tomorrow night, with Ten airing the first two episodes of the rebooted Changing Rooms in its 7.30pm timeslot instead.

 

Chris Brown and Julia Morris will appear ‘as live’ this Sunday. Picture: Channel 10 How I Pack, Paul Ewart, Escape
Chris Brown and Julia Morris will appear ‘as live’ this Sunday. Picture: Channel 10 How I Pack, Paul Ewart, Escape

I'm A Celeb's season finale airs 7:30pm this Sunday.

channel 10 i'm a celebrity get me out of here television television 2019

Top Stories

    Successful entrepreneur program extending to further schools

    premium_icon Successful entrepreneur program extending to further schools

    News Big things ahead for EarlyPrenuer program with three more schools joining.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    'Mad Dog' spreading his message one town at a time

    premium_icon 'Mad Dog' spreading his message one town at a time

    News He's an unlikely evangelist and is speaking in Gladstone this week.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Shutdown work to power up from next month

    premium_icon Shutdown work to power up from next month

    News Gladstone Industry Leadership Group's shutdown calendar released.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    REVEALED: The innovation set to bring jobs to Gladstone

    premium_icon REVEALED: The innovation set to bring jobs to Gladstone

    News Gladstone beats out QUT Mackay to welcome pilot biorefinery.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM