Illy, the Australian hip hop artist is coming to Gladstone

THE PLATINUM-selling Australian hip hop artist Illy has announced he is coming to Gladstone in September.

The Two Degrees Regional Tour will kick off in August and will mark the first time Illy's ARIA No. 1 album is brought to regional Australia.

The extensive tour includes performances in other regional towns including Port Hedland, Toowoomba, Cairns, Warnambool, and more.

Illy's last tour featured shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, all of which sold out.

The last time Illy visited regional Australia was during his headline tour in 2014.

The hip hop artist will be performing in Gladstone on September 17 at the Harvey Road Tavern.

Tickets for The Two Degrees Regional Tour are on sale now and available at illyal.com.